Airtel launches Rs 5 and Rs 8 prepaid data, calling plans to take on Reliance Jio; here are tariff details

Airtel is trying to capture the market by offering these plans. (Photo from Reuters)

Right after Jio entered the telecom sector, a number of plans are being offered by the existing telcos to take on the new entrant and woo customers. Now, Airtel has launched some prepaid plans which are truly surprising. The prepaid plans are being offered even at Rs 5 and Rs 8. Airtel is trying to capture the market by offering these data and calling plans. Here are the details of Rs 5 and Rs 8 plans:-

Airtel Rs 5 prepaid plan

-It will give customers 4GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 7 days.

-This offer is only after a 4G SIM upgrade.

-This is a one-time recharge only.

– This plan might not be available for all Airtel prepaid numbers

Airtel Rs 8 prepaid recharge plan

– It offers local and STD mobile calls at the rate of 30 paise per minute

– It has no conditions

– The validity period is 54 days.

Earlier, on July 25, Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecom company, had reported its smallest profit in 18 quarters as the price war triggered by newcomer Reliance Jio led to a massive 75 per cent fall in its April-June earnings. The net profit for the first quarter of 2017-18, at Rs 367 crore, was 74.9 per cent lower than the year-ago period, and the company blamed the disruptive pricing of the new entrant for continued turbulence and stress in the market.

The net income for the Sunil Mittal company stood at Rs 1,462 crore in the first quarter of 2016-17.

The June quarter net profit is the lowest since December 2012 for Bharti Airtel which along with other established telecom firms has been engaged in a fierce tariff war with Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Jio.

“The pricing disruption in the Indian telecom market caused by the entry of a new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15 per cent year-on-year, creating further stress on sector profitability, cash flows and leverage,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel had said in a statement.