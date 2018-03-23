Airtel is giving whopping 30 GB free data, here is how you can avail it

Airtel VoLTE.

Airtel recently launched a VoLTE Beta programme for selective states in India, inviting users to test the technology and in return, the telecom company is offering them data benefits. Under this massive offer, subscribers will get a total of 30GB free data. The free data is divided into three parts- 10GB on downloading and enabling the VoLTE switch, 10GB on providing feedback after the fourth week and the final 10GB on providing feedback after the eighth week. Airtel said that the beta users will experience network problem and will be required to share feedback on regular basis.

Airtel’s VoLTE Beta programme is currently available in seven states which are West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Kerala, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. Users who are interested to be a part of the programme need to have a VoLTE enabled smartphone, an active Airtel 4G SIM,”upgraded OS software” and an enabled VoLTE switch.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility of their number by visiting airtel.in/volte-circle. According to Airtel, its VoLTE technology provides features such as HD voice calling, instant call connect (claimed 3 times faster than normal calls), and multitasking. Recently launched in Kolkata, Airtel currently has VoLTE presence in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, JioFi JMR815, a new WiFi hotspot device by Reliance Jio was launched on Flipkart with a price of Rs 999. The JioFi JMR815 Wireless data card supports download speeds up to 150 Mbps and has expandable memory support up to 64 GB. This is a new version of JioFi listed on Flipkart and relies on the Reliance Jio 4G network for internet and call access. JioFi JMR815 is exclusive to Flipkart for now.