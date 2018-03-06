Airtel acquires India leg of GBI’s India–Middle East–Europe submarine cable

Airtel will also pick up a significant capacity on Middle East-Europe leg of GBI’s cable system. (Image: Reuters)

India’s major telecom services provider Airtel announced on Tuesday that it will acquire the India leg of Gulf Bridge International (GBI) India–Middle East–Europe submarine cable. Notably, GBI is global cloud provider for the Middle-East and Europe. Further, the two companies have also agreed to formulate joint ‘Go to Market’ strategies to leverage the footprint of their respective global networks to benefit their customers. According to the company’s press release, Airtel will also pick up a significant capacity on Middle East-Europe leg of GBI’s cable system.

The agreement will help Airtel to further consolidated its position as a global capacity provider. The press release says that Airtel now has large capacities on multiple international submarine cable systems and offers the maximum number of routes between India and Europe. The strategic partnership with GBI will help the company to complement its existing network and add significant long term bandwidth capacity.

Saying that the agreement will help Airtel to add a larger capacity to meet the growing data needs, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO for Global Voice and Data Business, Bharti Airtel added that the deal will help cater to content demand in markets like India as well as serve the connectivity needs of global carriers and enterprise customers. “This will also complement Airtel’s existing global network spanning 250,000 Rkms with presence in 50 countries and contribute to our vision of serving customers with a future ready network that is built on cutting-edge technology,” Ajay Chitkara said.

Abdulla Al Rwaili, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, GBI said that the company is committed to build a sustainable network in partnership with global leaders, with the aim to provide best user experience its partners and end-users. “In line with this objective, today, we are excited to onboard Airtel and together deliver greater value to customers,” Abdulla Al Rwaili said.