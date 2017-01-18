Airtel appoints Raj Pudipeddi as CMO for India operations

Raj Pudipeddi will report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel. (Reuters)

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel today said it has appointed former Procter & Gamble executive Raj Pudipeddi as Director – Consumer Business and Chief Marketing Officer – for its India operations, effective February 6.

Pudipeddi will report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel. He will also be a part of the Airtel Management Board, a company statement said.

In his new role, Pudipeddi will be responsible for driving market share, strengthening the Airtel brand and driving customer centric innovations within teams, the telecom services provider said. “I am confident that Raj’s wealth of experience will add fresh perspective to our initiatives to constantly innovate and delight customers. I wish him the very best for his new role and look forward to working him,” Vittal said.

Pudipeddi has over 22 years of work experience with Procter & Gamble across various functions and geographies. In his last role as Vice-President – Oral Care (North America).

Prior to this, he was the General Manager for Latin America and managed multiple categories across countries for the consumer goods behemoth.

Pudipeddi is an engineering graduate from Andhra University and holds an MBA degree from IIM Lucknow.