Airtel announces two new smartphones at effective price under Rs 2000 in partnership with Karbonn

Airtel announced two new smartphones on Thursday. (Source: IE)

India’s largest telecommunications services provider, Bharti Airtel announced two new Android-powered 4G smartphones on Thursday in partnership with Karbonn mobiles. Both these smartphones will be available at the price of a feature phone. This launch is a part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, which is aimed at enabling every Indian to buy a 4G smartphone and get on to the digital superhighway. Interestingly, both these phones will be available for an effective cost of less than Rs 2,000 and will compete with the Jio feature phone in the market. The ‘A1 Indian’ 4G smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 1799 (compared to MRP of Rs 4390) and the ‘A41 Power’ comes at an effective price of Rs 1849 (compared to MRP of Rs 4290).

Coming to the specifications, both these devices will come with a full touch 4″ screen, 1 GB RAM, Dual SIM Slots, Dual Camera along with a host of features. The 4G smartphones, which are Google certified, run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS and offer full access to all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. In addition, both smartphones comes preloaded with MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music to offer a great self-serve and content experience to customers.

Both 4G smartphones come bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169 from Airtel, which offers generous data and calling benefits. These smartphones manufactured under the Airtel-Karbonn partnership will also be available on Amazon India. Both A1 Indian and A41 Power will be available starting next week.

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Karbonn to fulfill the smartphone aspirations of India. We saw very strong demand for our first offer under the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, which validates the broad appeal of this innovative proposition. We are also delighted to have Amazon on board as a partner in this exciting journey and look forward to working closely with them. We believe these partnerships will help us make a significant contribution towards transforming India into a smartphone nation,” Raj Pudipeddi, Director, Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel said.

For the ‘A1 Indian’ 4G smartphone, the customer needs to make a down payment of Rs 3299 and for the ‘A41 Power’ 4G smartphone the down payment is Rs 3349. Customers need to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 pack from Airtel. The customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1500.