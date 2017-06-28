Airfare sale: SpiceJet tickets available at just Rs 699 under Monsoon offer

Airfare Sale: SpiceJet is offering flight tickets with fares starting from Rs 699 only. (PTI)

Low-cost airline SpiceJet has announced a sale and under the special monsoon offer, it is offering deals on both domestic and international flights. The SpiceJet Mega Monsoon Sale has started from today (June 28) and will go on until July 4, 2017. The airline is offering flight tickets with fares starting from Rs 699 only. You can book your tickets on all the seven days of sale, and the offer is valid across all channels. The travel period for which you can book the tickets is July 14, 2017, to March 24, 2018.

The bookings that you make under this new offer, cannot be combined with any other promotional offers of the airline. There are many additional benefits which you can avail if you book your tickets via SpiceJet’s own website. Users will be able to get an extra 20 percent discount on SpiceMax Meals, Seat Selection, and other Add-ons, using a promo code available on the portal. Also, HDFC Bank card holders can get more deals. HDFC Credit card users can avail a Free Meal and Free Priority check-in when the flight ticket is booked on www.spicejet.com. Moreover, if you buy a ticket during the offer period, you also stand a chance to win free tickets and other such deals in a Lucky Draw.

With a fleet of 49 aircraft, SpiceJet operates 350 average daily flights to 39 domestic and 7 international destinations. Since the summer vacations in schools which are a major reason for boosting flight ticket sales between April and June, draw to a close, many carriers have been offering special deals to soar over the season of July-August. Earlier, SpiceJet was offering all-inclusive discounted fares starting from Rs 849 on select domestic destinations and vacation getaways. The travel period for that offer is between June 20 and September 18.

Recently, SpiceJet had reported a 24 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 181.1 crore in three months which ended in December 2016 even as the second largest low-cost carrier had remained in the black for the eighth straight quarter. But not, according to a Bloomberg report, the budget airline has become the world’s best-performing airline stock, with $26 billion in plane orders to boot.

Details:

Travel Period: July 14, 2017, to March 24, 2018.

Booking Period: June 28, 2017, to July 4, 2017.

All inclusive minimum fare: Rs 699.