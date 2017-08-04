Airfare sale: SpiceJet, IndiGo offer tickets for Rs 999, Rs 1,111; here are all the details you need to know

Customers have been offered special fares starting at Rs 999 from SpiceJet and at Rs 1,111 from IndiGo. (Reuters)

Low-budget domestic carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet have brought a flash sale for passengers, offering cheap domestic airfares for trips between August 21, 2017 and March 24, 2018. Customers have been offered special fares starting at Rs 999 from SpiceJet and at Rs 1,111 from IndiGo. Operated by Via.com, the carriers are giving these offers on bookings between August 2 and August 6, 2017. Besides domestic flights, SpiceJet is also giving attractive offers on international flights with fares starting at Rs 3,899. The booking period and traveling period is same as it is for the domestic flights. However, there are certain terms and conditions that the travelers need to abide by in case of booking tickets under these special offers. Here are all the details of these limited period offers:

Here are detailed terms and conditions of SpiceJet offer:

– The offer will be applicable on one way fares only.

– The offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

– This offer can’t combine with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings.

– These fares are REFUNDABLE FARES (Only Statutory Taxes will be refunded).

– Changeable with change fee and fare difference.

– Limited inventory available on first come serve basis.

– Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals.

– This offer is applicable on Domestic & International flights.

– Black-out dates applicable.

Here are detailed terms and conditions of IndiGo offer

– This offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Doha, Dubai, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muscat, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sharjah, Singapore, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

– This offer is applicable on bookings made 15 days prior to travel.

– This offer is subject to availability.

– The offer is applicable on all our booking channels.