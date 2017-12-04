Airfare Sale! IndiGo, AirAsia offer massive discounts, book flight tickets starting at just Rs 999

IndiGo and AirAsia have announced airfare sale on flight ticket bookings in India. Check out offers.

Airlines like AirAsia and IndiGo have come up with some New Year offers and discounts for flight ticket bookings. While AirAsia is offering flight bookings at prices starting from just Rs 999, IndiGo’s offers begin from Rs 1005. Under the AirAsia scheme called ‘2018 Travel Deals’, passengers can book flight tickets with a validity period till December 10, 2017. The travel period in the new deal starts from May 7, 2018, and goes upto January 31, 2019. According to the AirAsia website, the airlines is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 999 on selected flights from Kolkata to Bagdogra. Some other flight ticket prices offered under the promotional scheme include an all-inclusive Rs 1,099, for select flights on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Imphal-Guwahati routes, and Rs. 1,399, for select flights between Kolkata and Ranchi, the website stated.

According to the airline’s flight booking portal – goindigo.in, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive flight tickets on select flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati from Rs. 1005. The airline is also offering flights from Jammu to Srinagar starting at Rs 1112, from Coimbatore to Chennai at Rs 1195 and from Kochi to Chennai at Rs. 1,215, according to the IndiGo website. The all-inclusive ticket price of Rs 1005 included a regular fare and fuel charge of Rs 760, according to the IndiGo website. It has to be noted that both AirAsia and IndiGo flight tickets can be booked only via the company’s own online portals.

AirAsia India has not revealed the number of seats available under the offer but it did inform that seats are limited and may not be available on all flights. The offer is applicable only on one-way journeys and valid for new purchases only, AirAsia noted.

Amid intensified competition in the New Year and passenger traffic growth in the domestic aviation market, most major airlines are expected to come up with new offers and discounts. Meanwhile, you can visit AirAsia and IndiGo websites to check out prices and plan your trip.