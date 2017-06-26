Airfare sale: AirAsia flight tickets to New Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and other cities available starting at just Rs 950

The AirAsia offer is available for selected Indian cities namely, New Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and some more. (Reuters)

AirAsia, the low-cost airline, has rolled out a ‘Browse Book Board’ offer, and it is offering travel to several Indian cities with fares starting from Rs 950. The AirAsia offer is available for selected Indian cities namely, New Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and some more. The offer can be availed from today (June 26) to July 2. The travel period under the offer starts from today as well but goes until November 23, 2017. However, AirAisa has not disclosed the number of seats to be sold under the sale.

A search on the AirAsia India’s website showed that the Rs 950 fare for many flights in routes like Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Guwahati-Imphal, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, and the return journeys as well. Meanwhile, flights ticket fares have gone slightly up on many of the routes where the airline claims to be giving the discount. The tickets on other routes start from Rs 1250 and go on upto Rs 5073 in some areas. Notably, fares are not available during embargo period. Among other discounts available on the Air Asia website, there is an option to book return tickets to Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Manila, Singapore and other such places for Rs 7,599.

Some points to keep in mind before booking:

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

2. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

3. Fares are available for single journey (one-way) only.

The Bengaluru-based airline, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad, raised its fleet size to nine aircraft from six in the first quarter of the previous year, AirAsia India had said in a statement. AirAsia India flew 8.4 lakh passengers in the January-March quarter of the current year, up 57 percent from 5.38 lakh in the same period of 2016, aided by new routes and higher capacity. Air Asia India, reduced its net losses by 13.65 percent (year-on-year) to Rs 40.49 crore during the January-March quarter of 2017 on the back of forex gains. The low-cost airline had reported a net loss of Rs 46.89 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Three new routes, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Bagdogra and Delhi-Pune, were added in AirAsia Indias network, the airline said adding that the frequency on the Delhi-Goa route also increased in the first quarter of the current year. AirAsia India just completed three years of operations in June, currently flies on 20 domestic routes from three hubs – Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi.