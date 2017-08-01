Airfare Calendar: Flight tickets booking from Delhi Airport get costlier before long weekend, here’s what to do

This year, due to an extended weekend, the airfares are soaring quite steeply. (Representative Image: PTI)

Are you still planning to go on a mini vacation from Delhi this Independence Day? You might be a bit late in booking your flight tickets unless you are ready to shell out more cash. This year, Independence Day is a great day, not only because it is a mark of history for the nation, but also it has given people a chance to take a mini vacation. August 15 falls on a Tuesday, and if you can take a Monday off, you will have a long weekend from Friday night to Tuesday night. So, if you still have not booked your tickets, do so immediately as the prices are soaring.

When it comes to the Delhi Airport, it is one of the busiest ones in India and it connects a lot of places around the country. During August, people in North India generally seem to go for a mini Monsoon vacation to areas like Kerela, Goa and Rajasthan. This year, due to the long weekend, the prices are soaring quite steeply. We checked on travel portals like MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip, and a ticket from New Delhi to Goa, on August 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2999. However, around the extended weekend, that is August 11-12, we saw that a flight ticket will cost you around Rs 8000 to Rs 9000 at least. Similarly, a New Delhi to Calicut Airport ticket usually costs around Rs 5000, but now it is priced at Rs 9000. Even hotels and other such items are getting sold out quite quickly.

Additionally, you need to hurry up, as popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Dharamshala and Mcleodganj are getting filled up when it comes to accommodation options. This means that there may be several places where you might get tickets for cheaper rates, but accommodation might turn out to be an issue. In order to solve the problem, you may want to book tour packages or combo offers. This will save you the harassment you might face when you reach a place and there are no rooms in hotels or are priced much higher due to rising demands.

Apart from places in India, people have also planned out other near destinations in South East Asia. Places like Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore are in high demand, eventually increasing the ticket prices. You might still have time to find a few places where the tickets are affordable. We did not see many places where flights are fully booked, so we expect that the prices may rise even more in the coming week.