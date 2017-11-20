Aircel offer: New data, other plans start at just Rs 88; see how you can benefit

Starting with Rs 88 plan, Aircel will offer its users 1GB of data every day along with unlimited local and STD calls for seven days.

Ever since the launch of Reliance Jio, the telecom sector has become a battleground with the biggest players fighting to rule the market. After Airtel and Vodafone, it is now Aircel that has come up with 3 low rate plans for its customers in Delhi. The telecom operator announced Rs 88, Rs 199 and Rs 104 tariff plans. Starting with Rs 88 plan, Aircel will offer its users 1GB of data every day along with unlimited local and STD calls for seven days. The same benefit will be offered by the telecom operator under the Rs 199 scheme, and it will be valid for 28 days. The best plan among all the three is the Rs 104 plan under which Aircel is offering 20 paise per minute voice calls, according to a report by Gizbot.

Previously, Aircel announced two new First Recharge Coupons (FRC) for its new customers in Jammu and Kashmir. Dubbed as FRC 449 and FRC 229, the packs offer unlimited calls and comes with a validity of 84 days. Starting with the FRC 449 plan, users will 168GB of 3G/2G data with a daily limit of 2GB. The FRC 229 plan offers 84GB of 3G/2G data with a FUP limit of 1GB per day. Further, all Aircel customers with 2G, 3G and 4G handsets can avail this offer, as per Gizbot report. Aircel started its operations with the launch of services in the Chennai circle in 1995. Since then, the company had expanded its operations and became a pan-India player. As on March 31, 2017, Aircel (AL, ACL, and DWL) is present in 22 circles with a total subscriber base of around 90.9 million.

Meanwhile, Airtel on November 5 announced a new data plan for its prepaid users. Under this plan, Airtel would offer 300GB of 4G data along with unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. There is no daily limit on the usage of data so customers can either consume 360GB in just one day or use it across 360 days. This new plan by Airtel is priced at Rs 3,999. The plan clearly was aimed at users with higher data consumption. However, if you do some simple math, it isn’t a bad deal. It will cost you Rs 334 per month for 25GB of 4GB data and unlimited voice calls and comes with the validity of 30 days. The only difference is that most telecom operators offer a validity of 28 days on their monthly plans.

Apart from this, Airtel also revised its Rs 349 plan. Unlike earlier, the telecom operator offers 1.5GB of 4G data and 100 SMS per day in addition to unlimited voice calls. However, the validity of the plan still remains the same that’s 28 days. So, pricing and benefits are pretty much the same.