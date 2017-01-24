Aircel-Maxis case: Order on framing of charges to be pronounced today  

A special court on Tuesday will pronounce its order on framing charges against ex-telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. (IE)

A special court on Tuesday will pronounce its order on framing charges against ex-telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court had earlier on Wednesday deferred the hearing on framing of charges to January 24.

The CBI Court had earlier on December 19 last year deferred pronouncing its orders against the Maran brothers and others to December 22. A special 2G court had earlier on September 17 last year dismissed the applications filed by the ex-telecom minister and his brother, challenging its jurisdiction to try the Aircel-Maxis deal case in which they have been summoned as accused.

Pronouncing the order, the court had then said, “There is no manner of doubt that by the standard of subject matter and periodicity of alleged crime, the case fairly/squarely falls within the description/ designation of the 2G scam.” During the hearing, the Marans submitted before the court that the Aircel-Maxis dispute was a private matter and not part of the alleged 2G spectrum scam, adding, therefore, the court designated to deal exclusively with the 2G spectrum scam should not hear the matter.

The Maran brothers challenged the jurisdiction of the special 2G court in both cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. (ANI) Ends VP