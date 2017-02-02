Aircel-Maxis case: Have struggled for 6 long years to prove innocence, says Dayanidhi Maran

Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran (PTI)

Aircel-Maxis case: Within hours of being discharged in Aircel-Maxis deal cases that was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a visibly elated former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran reacted by saying that he had been claiming his innocence right from the beginning and that now he stands vindicated. Dayanidhi and his brother Kalanithi Maran were both discharged by a special court in New Delhi today. The case itself, as registered by the ED, alleged before the court that Dayanidhi had generated funds worth Rs 742.58 crore through illegal means and there was sufficient prima facie material to proceed against him and other accused in the case.

Dayanidhi Maran reacted in the evening, ” I have been saying from day 1 it’s a politically motivated case, I’ve been a victim. Have struggled for 6 long years to prove innocence.” Saying that he had acted appropriately at all stages of the case, Dayanidhi remarked, “After allegations, I resigned and stated I will prove my innocence, today I stand vindicated.”

In his first reaction to the media after court’s order, Dayanidhi said, “Very happy, let me absorb this news. A big moment, let us savour it.” Senior DMK leader and chief M Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi too reacted in triumph and said, “Finally, law has prevailed and justice has been done.”

The order was passed by Special Judge O P Saini who is exclusively dealing with the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and those cases arising out of the investigation into it. In the money laundering case, ED has chargesheeted the Maran brothers, Kalanithi’s wife Kavery, Managing Director of South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) K Shanmugam, SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Besides Maran brothers, the court discharged two companies – M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd (SDTPL) and M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd.