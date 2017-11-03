AirAsia sale on airfare: Discounts available on flight tickets; prices start at Rs 1299

The AirAsia offer is available till November 5, 2017, and the travel period of the offer has started and will go on till April 30, 2018.(Reuters)

AirAsia India is offering big discounts on flight tickets. The airline is offering all-inclusive airfares on select flights starting at Rs 1299. According to the AirIndia website, the offers are a part of a limited period scheme. Notably, in order to avail the AirAsia deal flyers will have to make advance bookings, the company said. The AirAsia offer is available till November 5, 2017, and the travel period of the offer has started and will go on till April 30, 2018. The company, on its website, says, “All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.”

AirAsia India said, “a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card”. Notably, all the discounts in the promotional scheme can only be applied on online bookings at www.airasia.com. AirAsia has not revealed the total number of seats under the scheme. It, however, said that the seats are limited and you may not get to avail the offer on all flights. A quick look at the website showed that the lowest fares offered under the scheme were Rs 1,299 available on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route. Meanwhile, Kochi-Bengaluru route showed prices starting at Rs 1,399. Similarly, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Goa-Bengaluru routes showed Rs 1399. Also, the Bhubaneswar-Ranchi route showed Rs 1,490.

Meanwhile, other offers under the scheme were Rs 1499 (Guwahati-Imphal), Rs 1,899 (Ranchi-Kolkata), and Rs 1,999 (Kolkata-Bagdogra, Goa-Hyderabad, Pune-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru. The company has noted the fares are valid for new purchases only and “not available during the embargo period”.

As the end of the year nears, several airlines have been coming up with discounted fares to lure flyers. Meanwhile, even IndiGo has come up with a new offer where flight ticket prices start at Rs 1,120 Some of the routes such as Jammu-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur and Imphal-Guwahati have low fares.