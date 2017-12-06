AirAsia offer packed with discounts, flight ticket prices hit low of Rs 1,999, even Rs 999; get big discounts

AirAsia offer: Under the year-end sale the airline will now have three direct flights between Bengaluru, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar. (Reuters)

Air Asia offer: Effective January 1, 2018, Air Asia India will operate flights to some new routes and additional frequencies and customers booking flights connecting Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar can avail fares as low as Rs 1,999 and for Rs 3,499 for the newly-announced Bengaluru-Jaipur flight. The airline has announced the induction of an additional Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet besides launching a new route, connecting Telangana capital Hyderabad with Bhubaneshwar from early 2018. The budget carrier also said it will enhance connectivity to Jaipur and Bhubaneswar from its Bengaluru hub. AirAsia India will now have three direct flights between Bengaluru, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar, the airline said in a statement. With the induction of one more aircraft, Air Asia India fleet size now stands at 14, it said.

The year 2017 has been an “exciting” year for AirAsia India, during which the airline added a total of six aircraft and five new destinations in its network besides launching 15 new routes, Asia India managing director and chief executive officer Amar Abrol has said. He added, “We are happy to induct the 14th aircraft which was a target that we had set out to achieve this year. This is in line with our vision of providing regional connectivity and making air travel affordable for one and all.”

Recently, AirAsia came up with some New Year offers and discounts for flight ticket bookings. The airline is offering flight bookings at prices starting from just Rs 999. Under the AirAsia scheme called ‘2018 Travel Deals’, passengers can book flight tickets with a validity period till December 10, 2017. The travel period in the new deal starts from May 7, 2018, and goes upto January 31, 2019.

According to the AirAsia website, the airline is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 999 on selected flights from Kolkata to Bagdogra. Some other flight ticket prices offered under the promotional scheme include an all-inclusive Rs 1,099, for select flights on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Imphal-Guwahati routes, and Rs. 1,399, for select flights between Kolkata and Ranchi, the website stated.