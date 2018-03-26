AirAsia flight offers: Book tickets to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Melbourne for just Rs 1,999

The promotional one way all-in AirAsia fares can be booked through company’s website – airasia.com and its mobile app. (IE)

Flight fares as low as Rs 850 to domestic destinations and Rs 1,999 to foreign destinations were announced by low-cost airline AirAsia on Sunday. The customers can avail the discounts if the airline-tickets are booked from its website or through its mobile app between 26 March and 1 April. In a statement issued by the airlines, the AirAsia flight offers are applicable between the travel date of 1 October to 28 May. The promotional one way all-in AirAsia fares can be booked through company’s website – airasia.com and its mobile app, the airlines said on its website. The company also informed that tickets to famous global destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket and Melbourne can also be availed at as low as Rs 1,999.

The low-cost airline offers services to domestic places such as Bengaluru, Ranchi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati, Chennai and Kolkata. It was in January this year that AisAsia offered promotional base fare offers to the seven cities at Rs 99. The seven cities were Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, and Ranchi.

An equity stake of 51 percent is owned by Tata Sons Ltd in the joint venture. Air Asia Investment Ltd of Malaysia holds the remaining 49 percent.

Amar Abrol, CEO, Airasia India recently told Financial Express the company is planning to add four more cities by March end. By the year end the company will have 20 aircrafts that will allow it to international locations, he said. International operations from January 2019 onwards will begin, he informed further.

He also said that the company will continue to focus on connecting the cities and also focus on the under-served regions. However, Air Asia will not do UDAN-type flights, he said. AirAsia plans to focus on single aircraft type fleet and won’t do mixed fleet with smaller size aircrafts, he said.