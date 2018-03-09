AirAsia Big Sale: Now book international flight tickets at all-inclusive price of Rs 999

Under the Air Asia Big Sale, customers can book flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999. (Image: PTI)

Bringing cheer to domestic holiday goers, Malaysian low-cost airline major Air Asia has announced a ‘Big Sale’ with flight tickets on select international destinations starting at an all inclusive rate of Rs 999. AirAsia’s sale is a limited period offer, and will be available for international flights till March 11, 2018. Further, the customers should note that the offer is valid for travel between September 3, 2018 and May 28, 2019, according to AirAsia’s website. AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the website advertisement said. Under the offer, customers can book flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999.

A few other attractive prices were found for Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 2,999), Chennai to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,399), Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur ( Rs 1,399) and Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,690). Under the offer, the airline is also offering connecting overseas flights from India through Kuala Lumpur such as Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs. 2,255), Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur-Nha Trang (starting at Rs. 4,640) and Visakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong (starting at Rs. 4,603).

According to the terms and conditions on the website, the offer is available only on bookings made on www.airasia.com. Further, the fares quoted are one-way fares, and since seats are limited, the offer may not be available on all flights. The airline also clarified that a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

Apart from AirAsia’s offer, Jet Airways has also announced a ‘Ramadan Special’ sale offer, under which customers can avail up to 40 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select international routes. Notably, the Ramadan Special offer is valid for bookings made upto March 22, 2018 and for travel between May 15, 2018 and June 15, 2018. Further, the discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys as well. The 40 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in only in economy flights for the routes starting from India to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah, Jet Airways said.