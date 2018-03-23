Air travel: Hate carrying hard copies of flight tickets? Then, this is a relief for you

Air travel to go paperless.(Reuters)

Soon air travel would become paperless with air transport IT and communications service provider SITA is all set to help lead the way in fully biometric travels. The move is in a bid to bear fruit from the government’s concept of ‘Digiyatra’ at Indian airports. Maneesh Jaikrshn, SITA Vice President – Indian Subcontinent, Eastern and Southern Africa in an interview with IANS said: “Leveraging India’s national Aadhaar biometric identity system with our Smart Path technology, SITA will deliver a seamless biometric experience across all airlines and airports — both domestic and international — in India.” While addressing a gathering at ‘Air Transport IT Summit’, Jaipur, he added, “This will allow passengers to use their biometric identity, no matter where they travel.”

The paperless travel experience across India will give Aadhaar a leverage to create the world’s most efficient travel system. Putting the light on the concept, Jaikrishna said that citizens’ national biometric identification cards and foreigners’ passports would be linked with the database of airlines and airports which would make the air travel experience seamless.

According to a research appearing in SITA’s “2017 Passenger IT Trends Survey”, Indian passengers show greater willingness to use biometrics to speed up their journey through the airport. In another innovative move, the company has also provided a solution for smart and secure handling of passengers’ baggage.

“Soon, 15 airports in India will start getting real-time information on the status of passengers’ baggage, which will significantly reduce the chances of baggage mishandling,” Jaikrishna said.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has expanded SITA’s baggage management solution “BagManager” to 15 airports in India to improve the baggage handling operations.

The airports are Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut, Mangalore, Tirupati, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Goa, Lucknow, Jaipur, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Trichy and Ahmedabad — are in addition to the Kolkata and Chennai airports, where BagManager was implemented in 2015, he informed.

Batting for the solution, AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said: “As the passenger traffic increases, we need to be smarter in the way we manage our airports and smart technology is the answer in this perspective.”