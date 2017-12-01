Air India’s domestic, global operations to be sold together, says Jayant Sinha

“What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together),” Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said here. (PTI)

Union minister Jayant Sinha today said the domestic and international operations of Air India would be sold together. The government has initiated the process for strategic disinvestment of debt-laden Air India as part of efforts to revive the national carrier. “What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together),” Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said here. On the disinvestment process, he said the government is still in the process of identifying which subsidiaries of Air India should be offered separately. “Even if they are offered separately, if you want to bid for each one of them and re-integrate them, we are providing flexibility,” the minister said. Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

More details are awaited.