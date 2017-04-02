Air India writes to ministry of civil aviation to tweak rules to take unruly passengers to task

The air hostess had complained to the police, and a case was registered against the two men and they were arrested.

With increasing incidents of passenger misbehavior with the crew of Air India, the national carrier is likely to write to the ministry of civil aviation to make sure that unruly passengers face action. Air India is also pitching to amend the civil aviation regulations (CAR). Sources in Air India said a meeting was held recently by the carrier’s chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani, wherein he discussed the issue with senior officials. During the meeting, Air India officials informed Lohani that staffers typically inform security agencies posted at the airport every time an untoward incident takes place on a flight, but many incidents are not reported to the police as the passenger begs forgiveness.

According to an Indian Express report, “Air India officials present at the meeting highlighted how there are rules meant to govern the conduct of pilots, crew and other airline staff. But no rules exist to punish passengers who misbehave with the crew and sometime even molest air hostesses,” sources said.

In yet another case of misbehavior on Wednesday, the Delhi Police had arrested two British nationals for allegedly misbehaving with a 28-year-old air hostess on an Air India flight from London to Delhi. The air hostess had complained to the police, and a case was registered against the two men and they were arrested. They were later released on bail. Both men were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, police said.

“The accused have been identified as Jaspal Singh Benning (35) and Charandeep Khaira (36), residents of Gravesend and Southampton, respectively. Both are realtors. They were coming to India on a tourist visa to attend a relative’s wedding in Jaipur,” a senior police officer said.