Air India warns retired officials not to bad mouth airline, threatens to revoke retirement benefits

National carrier Air India, in an effort to shut the mounting criticism against it from retired employees, has warned them not to talk ill about the airline if they want to retain their retirement benefits. The airline had issued the order via an office order dated June 21. It had been signed by Executive Director (CA) Aruna Gopalakrishnan. The Air India order reads ”It has come to our attention that a few retired personnel of Air India are tarnishing the reputation of the of the airline by posting negative remarks about the airline on social media”. The circular goes on to say that these remarks are unacceptable, the order states ”It is not acceptable that a person, who is availing services – such as travel and medical- after their retirement should not talk again the company,” according to an Indian Express report.

The airline has sent a copy of the order to the Air India Retired Employees’ Association. Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told the Indian Express that some of these people have served the airline for over two decades, some of them in very senior positions, but they didn’t raise any issues earlier.

Kumar said, ”There are a lot of people who worked with the airline for over two decades, during their service with Air India they did not say anything, but now after they have retired they are raising these issues and defaming the airline. Even after retirement, they avail benefits such as passes, medical, etc. This is the reason why the airline has decided to revoke benefits to any retired person who defames the airline”.