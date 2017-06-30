Air India to run flight on Bhopal-Lucknow route

The flight, connecting the capital cities of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh would be helpful in boosting tourism in both the states, he said. (PTI)

Air India area manager of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vishut Acharya today said Alliance Air, a subsidiary of the national carrier, will operate a new flight on the Bhopal-Lucknow route from July 5 onwards. Acharya said flights to various destinations would be operated from Bhopal in the coming days after the induction of new aircraft in AI’s fleet. “A daily flight from Bhopal to Lucknow would be operated from July 5 with ATR-72 aircraft. New flights would be started from Bhopal after the induction of new aircraft in AI’s fleet,” he said. The flight would take off at 11.50 am from the Raja Bhoj Airport and reach Lucknow at 1.45 pm. In return journey, it will take off from Lucknow at 2.15 pm and reach Bhopal at 3.55 pm.

The flight, connecting the capital cities of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh would be helpful in boosting tourism in both the states, he said. Acharya said AI, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) of the Centre, recently connected Indore with Gwalior and has received a good response.