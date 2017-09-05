Air India to offer Bhopal-Hyderabad flight three days a week from September 9

The national carrier Air India will operate a flight connecting Bhopal and Hyderabad via Raipur on three days a week from September 9. (Express Photo)

The national carrier Air India will operate a flight connecting Bhopal and Hyderabad via Raipur on three days a week from September 9. Air India’s area manager for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vishut Acharya, said Alliance Air, its subsidiary, will operate the flight. “A flight from Bhopal to Hyderabad would be operated from September 9 with ATR-72 aircraft (70-seater). There was a great demand by the travelling public including government officials who were regular travellers on this route,” he said. The flight would take off at 6.10 am from Hyderabad Airport and reach Raipur at 7.50 am. It would land in Bhopal at 9.45 am after taking off at 8.15 am from Raipur.

In return journey, it will take off from Bhopal at 10.10 am and reach Raipur at 11.40 am. It would reach Hyderabad at 1.45 pm after taking off at 12.05 pm from Raipur, Acharya informed. “These flights would be run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he added. AI, under its regional Connectivity plan, would be adding more flights on new sectors in near future, he said.