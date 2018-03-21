Air India reschedules some US-India flights

Air India’s London-Newark flights (both the directions) have been cancelled along with the Newark-Ahmedabad flight.

Air India has rescheduled some of its flights bound for India today from the USA due to inclement weather in the north eastern part of the country, the airline tweeted.

Air India’s London-Newark flights (both the directions) have been cancelled along with the Newark-Ahmedabad flight.

Flight number AI 102 from New York to New Delhi has been rescheduled and its revised time of departure is 12.15 PM on March 22. The departure timings of flight no AI 144 from Newark to Mumbai has also been rescheduled to 11 AM on March 22, the airline said.

The airline has cancelled its Newark-Ahmedabad flight for the day along with the London-Newark flight on both ways. The airline tweeted that re-booking and cancellation can be done without any penalty.