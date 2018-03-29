Air India privatisation: Government considering these 3 steps to protect employees’ interests

Jayant Sinha said yesterday that an ESOP pool will be created from the government’s 24% stake, and employees will then be given an opportunity to participate in the future growth of the new privatised airline. (Image: Reuters)

After the government announced yesterday that it will dilute 76% stake in the airline along with its budget arm Air India Express and airport service unit Air India SATS, the administration is also considering various options to benefit the current employees. “We are engaging with the current as well as retired employees to protect the various commitments made to them,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told reporters yesterday. Following the announced of government’s divestment in the state-run carrier, employee unions of Air India had opposed the government’s decision in July-17. Notably, the government has tried to assuage these protests by saying that it will ensure protection of the groups interests. We take a closer look at what the government is considering to do-

Provide ESOPs to employees

Jayant Sinha said yesterday that an ESOP pool will be created from the government’s 24% stake, and employees will then be given an opportunity to participate in the future growth of the new privatised airline. According to Jayant Sinha, the employees have arrears of Rs 1,298 crore and the government has decided that this amount will be paid by it and not be transferred to the new airline. Notably, the employees exercising the ESOP option will be able to monetise the stock when the incumbent airline is listed in the stock market.

Retaining of certain employees

Jayant Sinha said yesterday that the government is in the process of deciding to retain few employees. “No concrete decision has been taken yet,” he said. Further, Sinha elaborated that the government is in consultation with employee agencies to ensure protection of Air India employees.

Job continuity for one year

According to Media reports, the government is likely to include a clause in the share purchase agreement to retain employees for a period of one-year. According to a report in the Business Standard, a senior government official has said that while the private player will be given full independence in taking strategic decisions, employees will be asked to be retained for one year.