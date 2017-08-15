Independence Day 2017: Air India to accord priority to armed forces personnel for booking tickets

TThe decision, taken as a mark of respect to the defence personnel, will be implemented across the carrier’s network. (PTI)

In a great gesture, national carrier Air India has decided to accord priority to the armed forces personnel in providing flight bookings. The decision, taken as a mark of respect to the defence personnel, will be implemented across the carrier’s network. Speaking to news agency Press Trust of India, a senior official of the airliner said that the boarding priority on Air India’s aircraft for the serving armed forces personnel has commenced from today itself. Air India already provides concessionary and discounted air fares to the armed forces personnel on its domestic sectors. “The decision to accord priority in boarding to the personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy has been taken as Air India, being the flag carrier, wants to recognise, respect and honour all of them,” the official was quoted as saying. The decision came hours after PM Narendra Modi made special mention of Armed forces in his Independence Day Speech.

“Our country, our military, our brave-hearts, our uniformed forces, be it any force, not just the army, air force or navy, all the uniformed forces, whenever they were called upon to do so, they showed their valour, their strength; our brave-hearts never turned their back in making the supreme sacrifice,” Modi said in his 57 minutes long speech. “Be it Left-Wing-Extremism, be it terrorism, be it infiltrators, be it the elements fomenting trouble inside our country- the uniformed forces of our country have made extreme sacrifices,” the prime minister said. “And when the surgical strike was carried out, then the world had to acknowledge India’s capability and strength,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Air India announced its Independence Day sale starting August 13 that will last till August 20 with prices of one-way tickets slashed as low as Rs 425 for domestic flights and Rs 7000 for international flights. The discounted rates will be available in both economy and business class of international flights.For domestic flights, the discounts will only be applicable for the Economy class. The travel period is from September 16 to November 30, 2017, and January 25 to March 31, 2018.