Air India joining UDAN party to take longer on Dornier approval time

With the government preparing for the take off of UDAN, Air India might take longer to play an active part in the ambitious scheme as regulatory approval for the 19-seater Dornier aircraft is likely to happen only by July next year.

The national carrier is expected to be a vital clog in the government’s efforts to make flying more affordable by connecting unserved and under-served airports as well as capping fares for one-hour flights at Rs 2,500 under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik).

To be part of the scheme, Air India is mulling induction of around 10 to 12 Dornier aircraft by its wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Air. Dornier planes, made by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), are yet to be utilised for general passenger services and hence would require relevant approval from aviation regulator DGCA.

A senior Air India official said a committee has already submitted its report that examined feasibility of inducting Dornier planes into Alliance Air fleet. While a final decision on the report and further moves are expected soon, the official said around 10-12 such aircraft are likely to be inducted.

“Once it gets type certified, we may look into it for regional connectivity (scheme)… The report has been submitted but the aircraft is yet to be type certified. By June or July, it would be type certified,” the official said.

While the government expects to start the first flight under UDAN from next month, the longer time likely to be taken for type certification of Dornier planes would mean that Air India might take more time before operating higher number of flights under the scheme.

Type certification is a process whereby the regulator certifies that a particular model of plane is air worthy.

The 19-seater Dornier 228 aircraft are being made by HAL under licence from Swiss technology company RUAG for the armed forces and the European market.

Last week, the government told the Lok Sabha that Alliance Air is examining the induction of Dornier aircraft.

Alliance Air, which mostly connects Tier-II and -III cities to metro hubs, currently flies to 34 destinations and has 39 daily departures. Under UDAN, the government has listed three categories of aircraft – those having less than 20 seats, 21-80 seats, and 80 seats or more.