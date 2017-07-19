Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet lift flying ban on Diwakar Reddy even as TDP MP offered no apology for ‘manhandling incident’

TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy. (ANI)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday lifted the flying ban on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Diwakar Reddy. The TDP MP, had allegedly shown unruly behaviour and had manhandled ground staff at Vizag Airport on June 15, after which he was banned from flying. Later, extending support to the airliner, all other leading Indian airlines banned Reddy from flying. However, now IndiGo and SpiceJet have lifted the ban on Reddy, PTI has reported. “Senior IndiGo officials on Wednesday met Diwakar Reddy, at a lunch hosted by senior MP YS Chaudhary, to resolve the issue of Diwakar Reddy’s ban on IndiGo flights. The issue is amicably resolved between the two and IndiGo has decided to lift the said ban with immediate effect and Reddy is withdrawing the case he has filed,” IndiGo was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has also been informed about the decision. IndiGo appreciate and thanks the member airlines for their continued support,” IndiGo added. Reddy, who is Lok Sabha MP from Anantapur, had approached Hyderabad High Court protesting the ban. The High Court, in turn, issued “urgent notices” to respondents on a petition filed by Reddy. In what came as a shock for Reddy, a number of airlines, including Jet Airways, Vistara Airlines, IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet and Turbo Megha Airways had reportedly banned him from flying.

In his petition filed in the High Court, Reddy sought a direction terming action of airliners in imposing flying ban on him as “illegal, arbitrary, violative of principle of natural justice…and to consequently direct the respondents to forthwith allow the petitioner to fly in all domestic flights”.