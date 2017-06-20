Air India follows SpiceJet, IndiGo in airfare sale; offers flight tickets from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & more starting at Rs 706

Air India, on its website, has said that the special sale of Rs 706 offer will end on June 21, that is tomorrow. (PTI)

Air India, which has been in the news due to its losses and a possible disinvestment, announced a promotional airfare sale for passengers to travel this monsoon. Under the scheme called the ‘Saavan Special 2017 Sale’, the national carrier has been offering flight tickets at discounted rates starting from Rs 706, in selected routes which include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more. Air India, on its website, has said that the special sale of Rs 706 offer will end on June 21, that is tomorrow. This new monsoon offer by Air India is valid for a travel period between July 1, 2017, and September 20, 2017 (including both the dates). The airline has not provided any details on the number of seats on offer under the ‘Saavan’ special scheme. It should be noted that the Rs 706 offer will be available as long as there is an availability of seats and will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. This monsoon, there has been a plethora of offers from rival airlines, where carriers like SpiceJet, Jet Airways, IndiGo and Air Asia have been offering major discounts on flight bookings.

The Air India offer is valid on its flights in select sectors in its domestic network. The bookings, under the Rs 706 offer can be made through Air India Booking Offices, its website, mobile application and authorised travel agents. According to the Air India website, tickets from Jammu to Srinagar in August are available starting from Rs 718 as of now. Since the summer vacations in schools which are a major reason for boosting flight ticket sales between April and June, draw to a close, many carriers have been offering special deals to soar over the season of July-August. Earlier, low-cost carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, GoAir and Jet Airways were offering tickets where bookings started at Rs 799.

Here is an image from Air India website which lists the current prices of air tickets:

(The list continues..)

Air India’s future appears to be weak, as the government seems to be looking at disinvestment due to criticism against committing more taxpayers’ money into the carrier. Meanwhile, the staff of the beleaguered airline has suggested several measures to cut down costs, including the removal of salads from meals for economy class passengers on international flights be removed.

Terms, conditions and other travel details under the Air India special offer are:

1. Bookings can be made through Air India Booking Offices, Website www.airindia.in, Mobile application, Call Centre, and authorised Travel Agents.

2. Subject to seat availability. Limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis.

3. Booking period: June 17, 2017, to June 21, 2017(both days inclusive).

4. Travel Period: July 1, 2017, to September 20, 2017(both days inclusive). Return Travel to be completed during this period.