Air India disinvestment: Parliamentary panel to hear stakeholders today

A group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is looking into various aspects of the proposed disinvestment of Air India. (PTI)

A Parliamentary panel will meet in New Delhi today to hear the views of various stakeholders on the disinvestment of national carrier Air India and Pawan Hans Limited. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will hear the views of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management on the issue.

The 31-member panel is headed by Trinamool Congress member Mukul Roy. A group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is looking into various aspects of the proposed disinvestment of Air India. In June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its in-principle approval for considering strategic Air India disinvestment.

Air India has a debt burden of more than 52 thousand crore rupees. The previous UPA government had extended bailout package worth little over 30,000 crore rupees to the national carrier for a ten-year period starting from 2012.