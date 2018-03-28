Brand ‘Air India’ to be retained as government proposes to sell 76% stake; control only to Indian national

The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand ‘Air India’ will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will be with Indian nationals, according to the official document. Last year the Narendra Modi gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the debt-laden national carrier to private players. The government has also issued preliminary information memorandum on eligibility criteria for bidders.
The government has taken a step forward in Air India disinvestment and has proposed the following:
- The brand ‘Air India’ to be retained for a few years.
- New bidders need to ensure that only Indian nationals will have the control of Air India
- Only companies with the minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore can bid for Air India
- The lead member shall hold at least 51% of paid-up capital
- Management or employees can participate directly in the bidding process or by way of forming a consortium, as per the memorandum