  3. Brand ‘Air India’ to be retained as government proposes to sell 76% stake; control only to Indian national

Brand ‘Air India’ to be retained as government proposes to sell 76% stake; control only to Indian national

The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties. It has also issued eligibility criteria for bidders.

By: | Updated: March 28, 2018 5:47 PM
Air India disinvestment: Modi Government to sell 76% stake in the debt-laden national carrier. (Image: PTI)

The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand ‘Air India’ will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will be with Indian nationals, according to the official document. Last year the Narendra Modi gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the debt-laden national carrier to private players. The government has also issued preliminary information memorandum on eligibility criteria for bidders.

The government has taken a step forward in Air India disinvestment and has proposed the following:

  • The brand ‘Air India’ to be retained for a few years.
  • New bidders need to ensure that only Indian nationals will have the control of Air India
  • Only companies with the minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore can bid for Air India
  • The lead member shall hold at least 51% of paid-up capital
  • Management or employees can participate directly in the bidding process or by way of forming a consortium, as per the memorandum

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top