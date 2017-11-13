Air Asia flight booking Rs 99 offer: Check special sale prices here; even Rs 0 available

Air Asia flight booking Rs 99 offer: If you are someone who eagerly waits for discounted tickets for vacations - this may be the best offer of the season.

Air Asia offer: If you are someone who eagerly waits for discounted tickets for vacations – this may be the best offer of the season. Air Asia has announced a sale, and believe it or not, the company is offering tickets priced at as low as Rs 99 for base fare in domestic sector and an unbelievable Rs 444 for international flights. However, the period for which the bookings can be done will only commence next year after the month of May. “Enjoy (base) fares from as low as Rs 99 to domestic destinations and (base) fares of Rs 444 for international destinations,” the airline said. In addition to this, the company is even offering a Rs 0 base fare trip for the customers planning an international trip to Johor Bahru from Kolkata. A company statement says that AirAsia Berhad will be offering zero base for seats in this segment. The guests will only need to pay taxes for their flight. However, the effective cost is still not zero as a major chunk of the air fares comprises fuel surcharge, airport fee, taxes and other charges.

“With base fares from as low as Rs 99 for travel next year, you can make use of this promo…We hope the partnerships that we have got into for this promotion will enable you to plan your holiday better,” AirAsia India managing director and chief executive officer Amar Abrol was quoted as saying in the release. AirAsia, the Indian subsidiary of Malaysian country, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia.

Some important things to remember:

– Advance booking required.

– Fares are not available during embargo period.

– BIG SALE booking period: 13 November 2017 – 19 November 2017.

Here is a rate card for your travel as posted by Air Asia on it website:

*Visit official Air Asia website for details.

The tickets under the sale offer are now available for booking on the website. The tickets can be booked till November 19. The offer can be availed through the airline’s website and the mobile app only. The discounted ticket sale offers covers domestic destinations operated by AirAsia India such Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, New Delhi, Goa, among others, it said. The international destinations the sale offer is for flights to Kuala Lumpur from Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and to Bali from Mumbai & Kolkata, Bangkok from Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru, the statement said.