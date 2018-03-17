Agriculture to get major boost, farm income to double by 2022: PM Narendra Modi

Modi, who will later address an agriculture fair ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ at Pusa campus here, tweeted that its theme is aimed at doubling the farmers’ income in the next four years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government’s initiatives aimed at creating awareness about latest technological developments in agriculture will double farm income by 2022. Modi, who will later address an agriculture fair ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ at Pusa campus here, tweeted that its theme is aimed at doubling the farmers’ income in the next four years.

He also announced that the “Krishi Karman” and “Deen Dayal Upadhya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan” awards would be conferred during the programme on Saturday. He would also unveil a portal on organic farming and lay the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras. In February, the Agriculture Ministry had organised a conference here to hold consultations with the stakeholders to find solution and ways for doubling the farm income by 2022.