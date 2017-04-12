After SC ruling, Adani Power left staring at Rs 4,000 cr-to-Rs 9,000 cr write-downs

The Adani group, amongst the most highly levered business houses, has borrowings of over Rs 95,000 crore.

With borrowings of close to Rs 50,000 crore, Adani Power’s ability to repay its loans will be hurt now that it will not be eligible for compensatory tariff for its Mundra plant, following the Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday. The company could be staring at write-downs of anywhere between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 9,000 crore, since it has fully recognised compensatory tariff without having been awarded the same. Moreover, it has not created contingent liabilities. “Whilst the matters related to compensatory tariff are under litigation, it is expected that equivalent amounts as recognised by respective subsidiaries (Rs 2,340.55 crore by APML and Rs 1,254.44 crore by APRL up to 31st March, 2016) will be ultimately recovered,” the company had stated in its FY16 annual report. Such aggressive accounting principles had led to the company’s receivables rising by over 170% (y-o-y) in FY16 to Rs 9,443.2 crore.

Adani Power’s cash flows have been modest; the company reported an Ebitda of Rs 1,649 crore in the nine months to December. In FY16, it had earned an Ebitda of Rs 8,552.9 crore. However, ballooning interest expenses, which rose 2.5x between FY13 and FY16, have been affecting profitability.

In 9MFY17, Adani Power had an interest coverage ratio, even when calculated using the liberal profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (PBITDA), of just 1.3. In Q3FY17, for instance, Adani Power had reported a PBITDA of Rs 1,708 crore, which included a CT of Rs 480, and had paid Rs 1,430 crore of interest on its debt. The write-downs and the dip in the interest coverage ratio are likely to not only put further pressure on its debt rating, but also on that of the entire group, which owes lenders close to Rs 1 lakh crore.

In fact, one of the main reasons for Adani Power’s debt still being respectively rated is its pedigree. Its debt rating continues to draw strength from its ‘strong parentage’ since its a part of the Adani Group, rating agency CARE had stated earlier this year. However, while Adani Power has benefited from being a part of the Adani Group, the latter is now likely to suffer because of the former being a part of it.

The Mundra power plant with a capacity of 4,620 mw plant uses imported coal.