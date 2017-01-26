After retiring from Wipro, TK Kurien appointed new Premji Invest Managing Partner & CIO

Speaking on the Prakash Parthasarathy, Azim Premji said that the former had built an excellent organisation as its founding CIO. (Reuters)

The Premji Invest has today announced the appointment of TK Kurien as its Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. He will take over his new role from February 1. Kurien will succeed Prakash Parthasarathy, who planning to switch over to entrepreneurship

Announcing the appointment, Azim Premji, Chairman of the company said that Kurien with his decades of experience in running start-ups and deep financial acumen was the best suitable person to take the company to the next level.

Speaking on the Prakash Parthasarathy, Azim Premji said that the former had built an excellent organisation as its founding CIO and leaves behind an impressive track record over the last decade, delivered with integrity and trust.

In his parting message, the outgoing CIO said that it was the best time for him to consider his passion for building a business when the organisation, portfolio and the leadership team is so strong. While commenting on his appointment, TK Kurien said, that he was deeply honoured by the trust reposed in him to lead the company.

Earlier this year, Wipro chairman Azim Premji, in a letter to employees, had urged them not to ignore the obstacles that have arisen from political developments and instead find a common ground to deal with the issues that arose last year.

In a letter addressed to the employees of Wipro, Premji said, “On the eve of the coming New Year, I must say that the year 2016, seems to have raised questions and obstacles, on the path to a better world, which cannot be ignored. These questions have arisen from developments in the political arena, from the fast unfolding environmental crisis and from forces that want to shape the world into a place of exclusion, conflict and suspicion.”