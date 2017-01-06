After beating Indian Railways with Rajdhani-like fares, Air India hikes free check-in baggage to 40 kgs

The revised check-in baggage limit is effective from tomorrow i.e. January 7. (Source: IE)

Giving a new year gift to its passengers Air India has today enhanced the free check-in baggage on its Delhi-Mumbai Boeing 747 flights. The economic class passengers will now be allowed to carry 40 kilograms while it would be 50 kilograms for the business class passengers. The revised check-in baggage limit is effective from tomorrow i.e. January 7. At present, Air India allows only 25kg in the economy class and 35kg in the business class of free check-in baggage. On the other hand, private carriers allow only 15 kilograms of free baggage to passengers in domestic flights.

Besides, the carrier also announced heavily discounted fares, starting at Rs 15,000 for travel in the first class of its Queen of the Skies (Boeing 747) flights to the two cities till January 15, a release said.

“Following its successful decision to deploy the iconic Boeing 747 on Delhi-Mumbai route from December 13 last year, Air India will now allow up to 40kg and 50kg of free check-in baggage for both economy and business class passengers on these flights,” it said.

Air India is the only carrier to operate the 423 seater, four-engine jumbo jet B747, on this busiest route (Delhi-Mumbai) of the country. The aircraft offers a premium value to passengers with the most private and exclusive accommodation in the sky with 12 First class seats on the upper deck of the aircraft, 26 seats in business, and the rest 385 in the economy.