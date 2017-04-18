After arrest, Vijay Mallya slams media; calls coverage ‘devoid of facts’

“Verify your facts first before broadcast,” Mallya said. (PTI)

Hours after his arrest and subsequent bail in London, liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday slammed a section of media for what he termed as ‘absolute nonsense and devoid of facts’. Mallya, who received bail within hours of his arrest, also expressed ‘gladness’ for a section of media ‘putting facts in perspective’. In a series of tweets, Mallya said, “Glad that some media are putting facts in perspective.Surrender of passport, arrest, bail all part of normal extradition proceedings,” Mallya tweeted. Naming a private news channel, he added that media outlet is presenting ‘absolute nonsense devoid of facts’. He further added that the channel is fabricating stories for sensationalism. “Verify your facts first before broadcast,” he said. Soon after his release, the industrialist rubbished the news saying only the extradition hearing had started, as scheduled, and the Indian media was hyping the news. “Usual Indian media hype. (The) extradition hearing in Court started today as expected,” Mallya said in a tweet.

Mallya, who is wanted by Indian security agencies, was arrested in London today by Scotland Yard. He, however, was granted bail withing hours of his arrest. As per a statement by Scotland Yard, Mallya will be produced in Westminster Court. The liquor baron, who has been declared as ‘absconding’ by Indian agencies, has been arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) Central Government’s request to UK authorities.

Glad that some media are putting facts in perspective. Surrender of passport, arrest,bail all part of normal extradition proceedings. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2017

However, arrest may not lead directly to Mallya’s extradition, but it can be seen as bringing the process one step closer to beleaguered businessman being sent back to India. “Industrialist Vijay Mallya, declared a proclaimed offender, arrested on extradition warrant,” Scotland Yard was quoted as saying by PTI.