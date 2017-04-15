AEROVOYCE launches International SIM, internet service

The Department of Telecom and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India last year approved the mobile virtual network operator licensing process. (PTI)

Adpay, the digital payment provider’s telecom service AEROVOYCE has formaly launched its operation with launch of international SIM and internet service. The Department of Telecom and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India last year approved the mobile virtual network operator licensing process. In December 2016, Adpay Mobile Payment formally received the MVNO license to offer its Aerovoyce services.

According to AEROVOYCE, Founder and CEO, Sivakumar Kuppusamy, the base plan starts at Rs 249 per month for using the internet service providing facility. For customers using international SIM it is priced at USD 15 which include 50MB data along with 100 minutes of talk value.

For the launch of services in India, in a press release, Kuppusamy said the company has earmarked investments of Rs 300 crore over the next three years.

“Connectivity is a major issue in rural area. It is one of the reasons why prices are cheaper compared with similar service providers”, he said.

The company would focus on offering its services in areas which have population of 10,000 to 50,000 people.

“Right now, we are looking at area surrounding Salem, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari (in Tamil Nadu)”, he said.

Tamil film actor Prashanth launched the international SIM at a function in city, yesterday, the release added.