Aerospace expert Vivek Lall joins Lockheed Martin

Indian-American Vivek Lall, who has played key roles in some of the major defence deals between India and the United States, has joined American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. Lall, a renowned aerospace leader, who was with the General Atomics wherein he played a key role in sale of high- tech drones to India, has now joined Lockheed Martin as vice- president of strategy and business development.

In June last year, Lockheed Martin singed a deal with the Tata Group to produce, operate and export the combat-proven F-16 fighters in India. Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India. Lall most recently was associated with the successful agreement between the White House and the Indian Government to sell unarmed Sea Guardian drones.

This was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June 2017 trip to the US.