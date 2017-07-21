Adobe elevates Shanmugh Natarajan as MD India operations, Kulmeet Bawa to stay

Natarajan, who was formerly the Executive Director, will continue to lead Adobe operations in India, in addition to his ongoing responsibility as Vice President, Engineering, Digital Media at Adobe, a company release said. (Reuters)

Adobe Systems said it has elevated Shanmugh Natarajan as the Managing Director for Adobe Systems in India. Kulmeet Bawa who was heading both India and South Asia will continue to lead Adobe’s field operations for South Asia. Before this elevation, Natarajan, was the Executive Director, leading Adobe R&D activities in India. According to information available at his Linkedin profile, Adobe has two sites – Noida and Bengaluru – in which over 4000 employee works on products development and other allied works. He will continue to lead R&D in India.

“He will continue to lead Adobe operations in India, in addition to his ongoing responsibility as Vice President, Engineering, Digital Media at Adobe, said Adobe. “All of Adobe’s business units have large teams operating out of India, and we will continue to deliver exemplary products while focusing on customer experiences,” Natarajan said.

“Natarajan provides leadership across our teams in India, which contribute to the strength of our employment brand and advancing Adobe’s position as a sought-after place to work. With an employee base that represents virtually every Adobe function, India continues to be a vital component of our growth,” said Donna Morris, Executive VP, Customer & Employee Experience in a statement.

Natarajan joined Adobe in 2008 and has been instrumental in leading product development for some of popular products such as Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver, Flash and Lightroom. Natarajan has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication from College of Engineering, Guindy in Tamil Nadu and holds a masters in computer engineering from the University of Texas in the US.

Natarajan started his career as senior member of technical team at Sun Microsystem, later on he worked with SnapSoft Consulting for 4 years. Before joining Adobe in 2008, he had extensively worked on a variety of startups as technology lead.