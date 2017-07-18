Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit up 15 per cent to Rs 897.91 crores

The company had posted Rs 779.83 crore net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing. (Image Source: PTI)

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement today reported a 15.14 per cent increase in the consolidated net profit at Rs 897.91 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted Rs 779.83 crore net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing. The result of the first quarter includes the cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd (JCCL), which it had acquired this year. Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,094.50 crore as against Rs 7,603.35 crore in the year ago period, up 6.45 per cent.

Shares of Ultratech Cement today closed 0.74 per cent lower at Rs 4,354.90 apiece on BSE.