Adding yet another feather in the cap, Jugnoo launches Menus

Auto-rickshaw aggregator Jugnoo has launched new menus. The vertical, being yet another feather in the cap, enables customers to order their favorite gratifying delights from top restaurants and QRS players in their city, empanelled with menus.

Currently geared up to start operations in Noida, Gurugram, Indore, Chandigarh and Jaipur, Jugnoo plans to launch Menus across all Jugnoo locations in India in coming few months.

“The concept of menus spurred from our existing B2B service vertical that offers logistics services to various vendors including a log of renowned restaurants and QSRs viz. Burger King, Pizza Hut, Subway, Baskin Robins etc. Through this venture we intend to not only aid delivery requirements of such businesses, but also help them scale their business. Thus, thriving on our B2B logistics service, unlike other restaurant aggregators, who hire third party delivery partners, we ensure quick and convenient delivery through our vast auto network,” said VP Engineering Jugnoo, Ronak Goyal.

Launching the service with brands like Super Donut, Burger Hub, Bikanerwala, Sindhi sweets, Burger point, Rolla costa, Copper Chimney, Marky Momos and Dhaba.com, etc., Jugnoo has already empanelled around 200 restaurants in its first couple of days of existence.

Additionally, the company has set ambitious goals for itself and intends to take this number to 1000 in a month. Furthermore, its flexible and scalable business model makes it easier for Jugnoo to expand to other cities anytime.