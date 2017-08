Adani Transmission acquired the company through a competitive bidding process.

Adani Transmission today said it has acquired 100 per cent share capital of Hadoti Power Transmission Services Ltd from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (RVPN). The company was incorporated by RVPN in May 2016 for development of 220 KV and 132 KV grid sub-station, along with associated transmission lines and schemes and works in public private partnership mode, Adani Transmission said in a BSE filing. Adani Transmission acquired the company through a competitive bidding process.