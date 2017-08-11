Adani Power faces challenging times, net loss doubles to Rs 454 crore

The company’s current liabilities exceed current assets by Rs 10,231 crore and cast doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern, the company said in a limited liability report.

Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 453.85 crore, twice the quantum of losses posted in Q1FY17. Higher operational expenses, up 6.84% to Rs 6,103 crore dragged down profits; fuel costs were higher by 9.16% at Rs 3,406 crore. The power producer’s total consolidated income for April-June quarter however, was up 4.25% on year to Rs 5,648 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 9.46% on year to Rs 1,560 crore in April-June, while margins fell 437 basis points to 27.62%.

The company’s current liabilities exceed current assets by Rs 10,231 crore and cast doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern, the company said in a limited liability report. “The company expects to meet the financial obligations through continued support from its lenders, trade creditors and subsidiaries as may be required to sustain its operations on going concern basis,” the report said.

The net worth of company fell 59% to Rs 2,999 crore in FY17.

As of March 30, 2017 accumulated debt for Mundra plant alone stood at Rs 15,000 crore, while total debt was around Rs 50,000 crore. The average plant load factor during the quarter was lower at 63% from 66% a year ago on account of customer back down as well as maintenance related shutdowns, the company said in a release. The company sold 13.67 billion units during in June quarter against 13.96 billion units a year ago.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,097 crore in the March quarter after it wrote off Rs 4,076 crore for booking compensatory tariff for its 4620 MW Mundra plant in Gujarat following denial of compensatory tariff by the Supreme Court in April.

The Supreme Court in April denied compensatory tariffs to the imported coal based power plants on account of change in law by the Indonesian government that impacted the viability of power plants that were bid to be run on cheap coal imports from Indonesia.

The company had under recoveries of 80 paise/unit from Mundra which translates to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,400 crore per year. The accumulated losses over the five year period is around Rs 4,000 crore from Mundra, said experts.

Adani Power has offered to sell 51% equity stake in Mundra plant to the state distribution company, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for R1 provided the discom increases the tariff to help recover its losses.

The board also approved slump sale of its Mundra plant to its subsidiary Adani Power (Mundra) that experts, believe, will help company save on taxes and help transfer Mundra losses to the subsidiary. The slump sale was however stayed by the Board of Approval of commerce ministry after it noticed that the proposed transfer of the thermal power plant was being done without the transfer of the liability of debt.