Adani Group signs deal with Andhra Pradesh for multi commodity greenfield plant

Adani group has signed an agreement with the government of Andhra Pradesh for setting up a multi commodity greenfield plant at Bhavanpadu in Srikakulam district. Besides, the group will be setting up a 1000-Mw solar and wind power generating station along with a battery storage facility. The group has envisaged an investment of Rs 9,000 crore over the next five years to the planned investments in AP. According to Gautam Adani, CEO, who participated at the three-day CII Partnership Summit, the proposed multi-commodity park is expected to become the largest and sophisticated park in the country.

“Looking at the opportunities in the state, we plan to invest about Rs 9,000 crore in the next five years through a joint partnership with AP government,” he said. The group will also be investing in multi modal logistics park, inland waterways and develop the Bhavanapadu port in AP.