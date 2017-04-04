Accenture acquires Genfour, aims to strengthen intelligent automation services

Accenture acquired UK-based Genfour, a pure play automation service provider with deep domain expertise and industry experience in assessing. (YouTube)

Accenture acquired UK-based Genfour, a pure play automation service provider with deep domain expertise and industry experience in assessing, implementing and managing automation solutions. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s capabilities as a leading provider of intelligent automation services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Genfour expands Accenture’s ability to apply intelligent automation solutions that help clients transform and re-engineer their business processes. Clients can take advantage of data-driven insights that enable faster, more informed business decisions and better quality of service to their customers.

Genfour’s automation professionals will join the Accenture Operations global Intelligent Automation team and be an integral part of the new Accenture Center of Excellence for Intelligent Automation in the United Kingdom. “Intelligent automation is transforming the way businesses across industries operate, driving new levels of productivity, innovation, compliance, quality user experiences and improved decision making,” said Manish Sharma, group operating officer, Accenture Operations.

“With a strong track record of building and managing flexible, scalable automation solutions, Genfour’s highly skilled professionals will help accelerate the transformation and re-engineering of our clients’ business processes through intelligent automation, enhancing our ability to deliver on the promise of as-a-Service.” Sharma added. Accenture has trained more than 70,000 professionals on new architectures, intelligent platforms and automation over the past year. To date, automation solutions have been implemented for more than 80 percent of Accenture Operations clients.

“With growing demand for intelligent automation solutions, we’re excited to be joining Accenture to help build better automated processes and tackle complex process opportunities for clients,” said James Hall, CEO, Genfour. Founded in 2012, Genfour is a privately held company headquartered in Cwmbran, in Wales, United Kingdom, serving clients across multiple industries, most notably in insurance, banking and utilities.