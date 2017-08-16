ABB India to upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh

The sub-stations will be equipped with the latest control and protection technology to allow future digitisation. (ABB)

ABB India today laid out plans that it will upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh. The sub-stations will be equipped with the latest control and protection technology to allow future digitisation, ABB India said in a statement. According to the statement, the order placed by the state utility, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), supports India’s Smart Grid Vision and the government’s ambition of providing reliable power to the most remote regions. “We are thankful to our customer Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for making ABB their partner of choice. ABB India has been partnering with India’s National Smart Grid Mission with global technology solutions made in India to help customers transition to the next level of digital growth,” said Sanjeev Sharma, MD, ABB India, in the statement. “The recently-launched 180 ABB Ability digital solutions for various sectors can increase automation and reliability of power supply for the nation as we move towards a smarter and greener grid,” he added.

ABB India will deploy its Relion electronic relays for the protection, control, measurement and supervision of power systems at all the twenty sub-stations. It will also deliver one of India’s first fully operational digital sub-stations for the country’s largest IT park in Kerala. ABB is a technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure globally.