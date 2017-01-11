ABB India-led consortium bags Rs 5.7k-cr order from Power Grid

The share of ABB in the order is Rs 4,350 crore.

ABB India along with its consortium partner BHEL has bagged a Rs 5,700 crore worth of orders from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to deliver a transmission link. The share of ABB in the order is Rs 4,350 crore. The 800 kilovolt ultrahigh-voltage direct current (UHVDC) project will connect Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in Tamil Nadu and provide electricity to more than 80 million people. This project is expected to be completed in 2019, ABB said in a statement.

The 1,830 kilometre long link will be among the longest in the world. With a capacity of 6,000 MW, the equivalent of more than six large power plants, will integrate thermal and wind energy for transmission of power to high consumption centres located thousands of kilometres away. It supports electricity demands in the south, when wind strength is low and transmits energy to the north, when there is excess wind power, the company said.

“It will be a milestone in the efficient transmission of power on high voltage direct current lines between central and south India and integration of renewable energy in a smart grid. It is a great example of the Make in India initiative where design, engineering, manufacturing of major components and project execution is done locally,” Sanjeev Sharma, CEO and managing director, ABB India said.

UHVDC transmission is a development of HVDC, a technology pioneered by ABB more than 60 years ago. ABB has been awarded about 110 HVDC projects, which represents a total installed capacity of more than 120,000 MW and accounts for around half the global installed base.