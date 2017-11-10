AAI looking to hike revenue from non-aeronautical ops

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will look to increase its revenues from non-aeronautical operations at its existing airports and will also invest heavily in the improvement of infrastructure of airport in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities apart from the ones in metro cities like Chennai and Kolkata during the current financial year. (Image: IE)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will look to increase its revenues from non-aeronautical operations at its existing airports and will also invest heavily in the improvement of infrastructure of airport in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities apart from the ones in metro cities like Chennai and Kolkata during the current financial year. The government run airport developer is already in talks with the Tamil Nadu government for availability of land for a second airport in Chennai. “We are in talks with the government of Tamil Nadu regarding a second airport in Chennai. The final communication in this regard will come from the Tamil Nadu government by January.

“It will also take us another five to six years to build the airport. Similarly, a new airport is needed in Kolkata as well. The state government asked us to use the airport in Durgapur, but it is located far away from Kolkata.” said Guru Prasad Mohapatra, chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI).

AAI also plans to make airports in Ranchi, Guwahati, Raipur and Patna operational for 24 hours from the next year. It will also invest heavily in improving the infrastructure regarding ATC towers during the current financial year. AAI also wanted to outsource the operations and management of the airports in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, but it did not receive any concrete proposal from any private player. As of now we are talking to the potential bidder and the government and will make the necessary changes that will make the proposition lucrative for the bidders. It is not possible to maintain 130 airports at the same time so wanted to outsource the operations and management of some of the large airports to private parties,” said Mohapatra.

Till 2020 state run airport developer will invest Rs 20,500 crore for the upgrade and development of the existing and new airports. AAI’s profit in the last financial year increased by 22.8% to Rs 3,115.9 crore while the revenue during the same period increased by 15.8% to Rs 12,542.01 crore.