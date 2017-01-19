AAI gets 45 proposals from 11 bidders under UDAN project

These initial proposals cover as many as 65 airports, of which there are 52 un-served and 13 under-served airports as per the provisions of the scheme. (Reuters)

Airports Authority of India (AAI), the implementing agency for the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) has received 45 initial proposals from 11 bidders covering more than 200 routes that fall under the scheme.

These initial proposals cover as many as 65 airports, of which there are 52 un-served and 13 under-served airports as per the provisions of the scheme. Counter-bids have now been invited against these initial proposals, the last date of submission for which is February1, 2017. “The scheme is likely to give a major boost to tourism activities and employment generation in hinterland and Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said union minister of civil aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

“To ensure that operations on ground start with minimum time-gap after the bidding is completed, parallel action has also been initiated by the ministry of civil aviation with AAI, state governments, DGCA and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security,” the ministry said.